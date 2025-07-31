CRA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $12.1 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $12.1 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.88 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $186.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.7 million.

