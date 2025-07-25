Coursera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.8…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its second quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $187.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $188 million to $192 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $738 million to $746 million.

