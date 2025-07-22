CoStar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.2…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.2 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The commercial real estate information and marketing provider posted revenue of $781.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $771.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, CoStar expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $800 million to $805 million for the fiscal third quarter.

CoStar expects full-year earnings in the range of 76 cents to 80 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.16 billion.

