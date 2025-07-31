Costamare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Thursday reported net income of $89.7 million in its second…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Thursday reported net income of $89.7 million in its second quarter.

The company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $217.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $218.3 million.

