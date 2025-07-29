Corning: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — Corning Inc. (GLW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $469 million.…

The Corning, New York-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The specialty glass maker posted revenue of $3.86 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.05 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.85 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Corning expects its per-share earnings to range from 63 cents to 67 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.2 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

