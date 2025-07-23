Core Laboratories: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.6 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.6 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $130.2 million in the period.

