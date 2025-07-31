Corcept: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $35.1 million.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $194.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204.1 million.

