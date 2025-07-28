COPT Defense: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COPT Defense Properties (CDP) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability…

The real estate investment trust, based in Columbia, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $57.7 million, or 68 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $38.3 million, or 34 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties posted revenue of $189.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, COPT Defense expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 66 cents to 68 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.65 to $2.69 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDP

