Cooper-Standard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million…

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northville, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $706 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.