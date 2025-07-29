Constellium: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Constellium NV (CSTM) on Tuesday reported net income of $36 million in its second…

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The aluminum company posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSTM

