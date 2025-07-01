Constellation Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $516.1…

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of $2.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.22 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.34 per share.

The wine, liquor and beer company posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.52 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.57 billion.

Constellation Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.60 to $12.90 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STZ

