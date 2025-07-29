ConnectOne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its second quarter.

The Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey-based bank said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The holding company for ConnectOne Bank posted revenue of $151.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $84.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

