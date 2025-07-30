Conmed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $21.4 million. On…

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $21.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Largo, Florida-based company said it had profit of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $342.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $339.6 million.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNMD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.