Confluent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Confluent Inc. (CFLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $82 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The data infrastructure software maker posted revenue of $282.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Confluent expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $281 million to $282 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Confluent expects full-year earnings to be 36 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.11 billion.

