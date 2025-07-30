Comstock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $124.8 million.…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $124.8 million.

The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $470.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $415.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.