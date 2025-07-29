Commvault: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $23.5 million.

The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $282 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Commvault said it expects revenue in the range of $272 million to $274 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVLT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.