Community Health Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $282 million.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $2.09. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment gains and to extinguish debt, came to 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.

Community Health Systems expects a full-year loss of 40 cents to 10 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $12.3 billion to $12.6 billion.

