Community Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $51.3 million.

The Dewitt, New York-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $247.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $200.1 million.

