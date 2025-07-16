Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $152.5 million.

The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had earnings of $1.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $537.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $445.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $430.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBSH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.