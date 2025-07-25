Comfort Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $230.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $6.53.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.68 per share.
The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIX
