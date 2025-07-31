Comcast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11.12 billion. The Philadelphia-based…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11.12 billion.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of $2.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $30.31 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.84 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCSA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.