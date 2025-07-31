Columbia Sportswear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.2 million…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its second quarter.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $605.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $589.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Columbia Sportswear said it expects revenue in the range of $904 million to $922 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.33 billion to $3.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLM

