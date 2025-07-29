Colony Credit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.1 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.1 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 18 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $16.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.98. A year ago, they were trading at $6.24.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRSP

