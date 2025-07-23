Colony Bankcorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $8…

The bank, based in Fitzgerald, Georgia, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $46.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBAN

