Colliers International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIGI

