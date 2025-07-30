Cognizant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $645 million.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm posted revenue of $5.25 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cognizant said it expects revenue in the range of $5.27 billion to $5.35 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.08 to $5.22 per share, with revenue ranging from $20.7 billion to $21.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTSH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.