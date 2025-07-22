Coca-Cola: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.81 billion. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.81 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $12.54 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.59 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.