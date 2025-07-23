Coca-Cola FEMSA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB (KOF) on Wednesday reported net income of $272.5 million…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB (KOF) on Wednesday reported net income of $272.5 million in its second quarter.

The Mexico City-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share.

The bottling company posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period.

