CNO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $91.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 87 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $965.2 million.

