CNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $14 million.
The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $94.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.
