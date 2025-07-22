CNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $14 million.…

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $14 million.

The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $94.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCNE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.