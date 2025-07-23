CME: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.03 billion. The Chicago-based…

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

