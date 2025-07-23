Live Radio
Home » Latest News » CME: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CME: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2025, 7:09 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.03 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CME

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up