Cloudflare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $50.4 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $512.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $500.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cloudflare expects its per-share earnings to be 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $543.5 million to $544.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Cloudflare expects full-year earnings in the range of 85 cents to 86 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion.

