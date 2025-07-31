Clorox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $332…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $332 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of $2.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $810 million, or $6.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.1 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.30 per share.

