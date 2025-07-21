Cleveland-Cliffs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported a loss of $483 million in its second…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported a loss of $483 million in its second quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $4.93 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.9 billion.

