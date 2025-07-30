Clean Harbors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $126.9…

NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $126.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwell, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.36.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

