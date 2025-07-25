Civista Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $11 million.…

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $11 million.

The Sandusky, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 66 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $62.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.4 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIVB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIVB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.