Civeo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $162.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.3 million.

