Citizens: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.8 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Philadelphia, said it had earnings of 33 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

