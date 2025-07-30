Citizens Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.5…

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.5 million in its second quarter.

The Mansfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.76 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $42.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.3 million, topping Street forecasts.

