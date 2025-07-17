Citizens Financial Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $436…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $436 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based bank said it had earnings of 92 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.04 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFG

