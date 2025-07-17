Cintas: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $448.3 million. On a…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $448.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.09.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.81 billion, or $4.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.34 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings to be $4.71 to $4.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $11 billion to $11.15 billion.

