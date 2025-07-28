Cincinnati Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $685 million.…

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $685 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $4.34. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.97 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.78 billion, which matched Street forecasts.

