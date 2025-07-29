Cimpress: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Tuesday reported a loss…

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of $1.02 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $869.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $844.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMPR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.