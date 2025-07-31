Cigna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.53 billion.…

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.53 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $5.71. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.14 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $67.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $67.13 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.69 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings to be $29.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.