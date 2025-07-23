Churchill Downs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $216.9…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $216.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $2.99. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.03 per share.

The racetrack operator and gambling company posted revenue of $934.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $921.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHDN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.