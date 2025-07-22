Chubb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.97 billion. On a per-share…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.97 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had profit of $7.35. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.89 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $14.84 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.81 billion, matching Street forecasts.

