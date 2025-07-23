Chipotle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $436.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The Mexican food chain posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.