Chemung Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its second quarter.

The Elmira, New York-based bank said it had a loss of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.31 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.1 million, missing Street forecasts.

