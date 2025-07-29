Chemed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $52.5 million. On a…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $52.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $3.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.27 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $618.8 million in the period.

Chemed expects full-year earnings in the range of $22 to $22.30 per share.

