Cheesecake Factory: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $54.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calabasas Hills, California-based company said it had profit of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $955.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $946.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAKE

